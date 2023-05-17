Pakistan's Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home

Police in Pakistan have surrounded the home of former prime minister Imran Khan in an upmarket area in the eastern city of Lahore, the politician said on Wednesday.

Mr Khan said he still feared being arrested again despite a court order preventing the move just 10 days after he was abruptly detained by police and brought before a court.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house,” he said on Twitter.

میری اگلی گرفتاری سے قبل شاید یہ میری آخری ٹویٹ ہو کیونکہ پولیس میری رہائشگاہ کا محاصرہ کر چکی ہے۔https://t.co/jsGck6vdGR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

In response, police said they were surrounding Mr Khan's private property because dozens of people linked to last week’s violent attacks on public property and military installations were hiding inside.

Earlier, Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Mr Khan has 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects allegedly hiding at his home or face a police raid.

He told a news conference that so far 3,400 suspects have been arrested and more raids were underway.

Pakistani authorities were pressing on with efforts to try civilians involved in recent anti-government protests before military courts despite appeals from a leading international rights group and a local watchdog.

Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan issued separate statements late on Tuesday, saying they were alarmed by the government's plan to bring supporters of Mr Khan who clashed with police and rioted across the country to trial under military rules.

Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their basic rights, including contracting a lawyer of their choice.

Mr Khan's arrest last week triggered a wave of violence across the capital and other areas.

He was arrested from a courtroom in Islamabad on Tuesday last week.

His supporters torched buildings and vehicles and attacked police and military personnel and facilities. The clashes killed 10 people and authorities arrested 4,000.

The Supreme Court later ordered Mr Khan’s release and criticised the way he was arrested.

On Wednesday, a top court in Islamabad extended his bail and protection from arrest until the end of the month.