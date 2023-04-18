Pitfalls follow Rishi Sunak's political successes

Rishi Sunak’s spate of political successes has come to an end this week as he faces an ethics investigation and a potential cabinet resignation.

The British Prime Minister has prospered this year by producing the Windsor framework that appeared to resolve Ulster’s post-Brexit woes, tough legislation on small boat crossings, repairing the economy and settling a number of strikes.

It had got to the point that the Conservatives had closed the gap on Labour to 17 points – which is considered an improvement given polling that showed the Tories adrift by 25 points or more.

But on Monday it was announced that the Prime Minister was under investigation by parliament’s ethics committee after he failed to disclose that his wife’s firm might have benefited from a generous kindergarten policy revealed in the budget last month.

Akshata Murty is a shareholder in Koru Kids, a London childcare agency that will almost certainly benefit from the new incentives for people to become childminders.

While ministers are required under their code of conduct to be “open and frank” about declaring their relevant interests, Mr Sunak failed to disclose his wife’s holding under questioning from MPs at the liaison committee last month.

When asked by a Labour MP whether if he had anything to declare over the new childcare policies, Mr Sunak responded: “No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way.”

But Koru Kids is among six agencies featured on a government website that will benefit from payments of £600 to register childminders.

When this emerged, the prime minister declared the shareholding interest, opening up the inquiry into whether he breached the ministerial code.

Downing Street is confident Mr Sunak will be cleared of wrongdoing, perhaps because he was not specifically asked about Koru Kids and he could argue that he is not aware of every firm his millionaire wife has investments in.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab in the House of Commons. AFP

The investigation will need to examine whether the PM should have made a declaration to parliament and the committee as well as to the Cabinet Office.

Thus when he faces Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, instead of basking in the glow of positive developments, Mr Sunak will sit even more uneasily on the green bench next to the his deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

That discomfort also coming from knowing that a six month inquiry into bullying allegations during Mr Raab's time as foreign secretary will report at the end of this week.

Mr Raab, who is also justice secretary, has stated that he will resign if he is found to have bullied staff forcing the prime minister to find someone to fill two spots in his cabinet.

But Mr Sunak has so far demonstrated an ability to cope with adversity and, through his diligence in absorbing detail, the character to conjure what appears to be political magic.

It will be an ability much in demand if he is to drag the Conservatives to another general election victory next year.