Rishi Sunak's Northern Ireland Brexit deal clears first hurdle

MPs have voted in favour of the Brexit deal thrashed out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government with the European Union.

MPs supported the deal by 515 to 29, a majority of 486 MPs voting for the regulations.

The deal had some high profile and influential opposition but it was supported by Labour, the biggest opposition group.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said he would vote against Mr Sunak's Windsor Framework, which includes the Stormont brake.

In a statement reported by the Daily Telegraph, he said: “The proposed arrangements would mean either that Northern Ireland remained captured by the EU legal order — and was increasingly divergent from the rest of the UK — or they would mean that the whole of the UK was unable properly to diverge and take advantage of Brexit.

Another former prime minister, Liz Truss, was understood to believe the Prime Minister's Windsor pact does not “satisfactorily resolve the issues thrown up by” the Northern Ireland Protocol and “almost fatally impinges” on the UK's ability to diverge from EU rules and regulations.

The pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, which has been influential during the debate over whether to leave the EU, has said members have been “strongly recommended” to oppose the deal.

Chairman Mark Francois said the agreement had been “rushed and over sold”.

This story is developing. More soon