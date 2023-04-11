UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in surprise visit to drought-hit Somalia

UN chief Antonio Guterres has made an unannounced visit to Somalia's capital Mogadishu, highlighting the scale of the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Somalia is one of the countries worst-affected by the most severe drought to hit the Horn of Africa region in decades, after six consecutive failed rainy seasons.

The disaster has wiped out livestock and crops and forced at least 1.7 million people from their homes in search of food and water.

About 43,000 people died in Somalia last year as a result of extremely low rainfall and decimated harvests. Half of the victims are thought to be children under the age of five and fatalities are continuing to rise.

More than 3.8 million people have been internally displaced due to drought and conflict.

And although the country narrowly averted famine last October, more than eight million people are in urgent need of assistance.

This is thought to be the nation’s biggest challenge since a famine killed nearly a quarter of Somalis in 2011.

The UN says about half the country's population will need humanitarian assistance this year.

Men in the Dadaab refugee camp, in Kenya. Between 400 and 500 people arrive at Dadaab every day, according to the UN refugee agency, mostly from Somalia. AFP

A $2.6 billion humanitarian appeal it launched in February is currently less than 15 per cent funded.

"The crisis is far from over ― needs remain high and urgent," the UN's resident co-ordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, said last week in Geneva.

"Some of the most affected areas continue to face the risk of famine," he added.

Mr Guterres was received by Somalia's Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Huruse and other leaders

Officials imposed a security lockdown on Mogadishu for the visit, with most roads closed and public transport restricted.

The visit comes amid a government major offensive against Al Shabab Islamist insurgents.

The extremist group, which is considered a terrorist group by both the US and UK and is linked to Al Qaeda, regularly carries out attacks in Somalia.

Al Shabab has long posed a threat to aid workers and those working on humanitarian challenges.

This is another challenge for the country because it affects the delivery of humanitarian aid into territory controlled by the group's fighters.