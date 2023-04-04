US imposes sanctions on two Lebanese brothers for profiting from public corruption

The US has imposed sanctions on two Lebanese brothers for profiting from public corruption, the Treasury Department has said.

Brothers Raymond Zina Rahme and Teddy Zina Rahme used their wealth, power and influence to engage in corrupt practices that contribute to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon, thereby undermining Lebanon’s democratic processes to the detriment of the Lebanese people, the department said.

"At a time when the Lebanese people face significant economic distress, a dire energy crisis, and unprecedented political dysfunction, the Rahme brothers have used their business empire and political connections to enrich themselves at the expense of their fellow citizens," the department said.

“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to shining a light on corrupt actions, which continue to unjustly impact the Lebanese people,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson.

“Now more than ever, the Lebanese government should implement desperately needed economic and political reforms.”

The two brothers have used companies under their control — located both inside and outside of Lebanon — to win multiple government contracts through a highly opaque public tendering process, the department said.

In 2017, the Rahme brothers secured a subcontract to import fuel for use by Lebanon’s state-owned national electricity utility, Électricité du Liban (EdL), and to import fuel on behalf of the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water in a bidding process widely reported to be corrupt.

While contracted, the Rahme brothers imported tainted fuel, causing significant harm to Lebanese power plants. The Rahme brothers, through their UAE-based company ZR Energy DMCC, passed off their dangerously compromised fuel product by blending it with other fuels.

While the Rahme brothers enriched themselves with this scheme, the Lebanese people suffered, and the country’s infrastructure further deteriorated. Power stations across Lebanon increasingly malfunctioned and daily electricity cuts increased, the department added.