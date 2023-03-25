Houthis launch drone attack on convoy carrying Yemen defence minister

Houthi rebels on Saturday launched a drone strike on a convoy carrying Yemen's defence minister and other government officials.

Reports say that one Yemeni solider was killed and two others injured in a coordinated series of attacks which took place near the city of Taez in the war-torn country's south.

The Iran-backed rebels attempted to assassinate Yemen’s Minister of Defence Mohsen Al Darei by targeting a convoy that also included Taez governor Nabil Shamsan, two sources told The National.

A photo reporting to show how the governor’s vehicle had sustained extensive circulated on social media.

“The Houthis had been escalating attacks on numerous fronts in recent weeks,” Jacob Sufyani of the South24 think tank told The National.

Taez, Yemen's third largest city, is controlled by the Saudi-backed government but surrounded by Houthi rebels, who have seized large swathes of the country in almost a decade of war.

The flare-up comes amid growing international efforts to end the war that has ravaged the Arab world's poorest country.

The Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention the following year.

Earlier this month, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic ties after a seven-year rupture, spurring some hope it would lead to calm in Yemen, where the regional heavyweights back opposing sides.

But analysts had warned that the surprise March 10 announcement was unlikely to bring an immediate end to the conflict.