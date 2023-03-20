Yemen's warring sides agree on prisoner exchange deal in Switzerland

Over 700 detainees are expected to be released in the coming days

Vehicles drive past the Al-Shaab mosque at a square in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 March 2023. EPA
Mina Aldroubi author image
Mina Aldroubi
Mar 20, 2023
Yemen's warring sides on Monday agreed to a prisoner exchange deal in Switzerland in the hope of ending the war by revitalising the country's stalled peace negotiations.

The negotiations are taking place between the government and Houthi rebels in Switzerland. They are being chaired by UN envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

A government official, Majed Fadail, Yemen's deputy minister for human rights and member of the government prisoner swap committee, told The National, a deal has been confirmed.

The deal will involve the Houthi rebels releasing 15 Saudi Arabian detainees and three other Sudanese nationals in exchange for 700 detainees from the government side, Mr Fadail said.

Updated: March 20, 2023, 9:49 AM
