Yemen's warring sides agree on prisoner exchange deal in Switzerland

Yemen's warring sides on Monday agreed to a prisoner exchange deal in Switzerland in the hope of ending the war by revitalising the country's stalled peace negotiations.

The negotiations are taking place between the government and Houthi rebels in Switzerland. They are being chaired by UN envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

A government official, Majed Fadail, Yemen's deputy minister for human rights and member of the government prisoner swap committee, told The National, a deal has been confirmed.

The deal will involve the Houthi rebels releasing 15 Saudi Arabian detainees and three other Sudanese nationals in exchange for 700 detainees from the government side, Mr Fadail said.

More to follow.