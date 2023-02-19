Today's best photos: from a celebratory high-dive to a concert in a reservoir

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: from London Fashion Week to Sao Paulo carnival
Friday's best photos: from the 65th Vienna Opera Ball to a rubber glove factory
Thursday's best photos: from burning coca plants to protests in Beirut
Wednesday's best photos: from the Taj Mahal to a sink hole in Poland
Tuesday's best photos: from Valentine's Day celebrations to a carnival parade
Monday's best photos: from Oman's cycle tour to Rihanna's half-time show
Updated: February 19, 2023, 1:09 PM