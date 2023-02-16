Today's best photos: from burning coca plants to protests in Beirut

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: from the Taj Mahal to a sink hole in Poland
Tuesday's best photos: from Valentine's Day celebrations to a carnival parade
Monday's best photos: from Oman's cycle tour to Rihanna's half-time show
Sunday's best photos: from Russia cross-country skiing to the Great Wall of China
Saturday's best photos: from carnival in Venice to cycling in Oman
Friday's best photos: from North Korea's military parade to the war in Ukraine
Updated: February 16, 2023, 1:27 PM