Suicide bomber kills at least 20 at Pakistan mosque

At least twenty people were killed and more than 90 wounded in a suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, north-western Pakistan.

Several people are trapped after part of the building collapsed following the blast, local police said.

Police say a suicide bomber targeted worshippers during afternoon prayers, while witnesses said more than 150 were in the mosque at the time of the blast.

READ MORE Peshawar bomb blast kills at least 56 at Pakistan mosque

Of the 90 wounded, several are critically injured, an official at the city's Lady Reading hospital told Reuters, with the death toll expected to rise.

Many of the wounded in Monday's attack are policemen, local media reported, with the mosque located in the Police Lines neighbourhood.

Mosques in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, have previously been targeted by both ISIS and the Pakistani Taliban, which is separate but closely aligned with the Afghan Taliban.

More than 50 people were killed in a blast at a mosque in the city last March.

Violence has increased in the past year, with many attacks claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Analysts say the group has been emboldened by the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan.

Border areas, where the TTP has increased activity against police and security forces, have been particularly affected.

Six policeman were killed in a TTP attack in November, days after the group ended a nationwide ceasefire.