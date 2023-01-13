Today's best photos: from flower fields in Taiwan to a tornado in Alabama

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: from Pearl Harbor's oldest survivor to 4,000-year-old ostrich eggs
Wednesday's best photos: From Spielberg's double Globe awards to the Pope's portrait
Tuesday's best photos: from carnival season in Switzerland to a blooming Corpse Flower
Monday's best photos: from the Dakar rally to protests in Brazil
Sunday's best photos: from a pilgrimage in South Africa to China's travel rush
Saturday's best photos, from skiing in Austria to surfers at Golden Gate Bridge - in pictures
Updated: January 13, 2023, 11:23 AM