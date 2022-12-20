Nasa's Insight transmits heartbreaking farewell from Mars as power dies

Nasa's robot Martian named InSight has sent an emotional final message to the world as it runs out of power on the surface of the Red Planet.

The robotic lander was designed to study the deep interior of Mars.

"My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send," the message from the lander began.

"Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon.

"Thanks for staying with me."

Once the lander is no longer operational, it will end its history-making mission to reveal the secrets of the Red Planet's interior.

The InSight mission set out to uncover how a rocky body forms and evolves to become a planet by investigating the interior structure and composition of Mars.

The mission also tried to determine the rate of Martian tectonic activity and meteorite impacts.

Top InSight discoveries