Indian foreign minister to discuss terrorism with UN chiefs in New York

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is to take part in high-level meetings during his visit to the UN in New York this week.

He will meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Csaba Korosi, President of the General Assembly, on December 14 and 15 respectively, tackling council reform and a global counter-terror campaign.

India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council on December 1 for the second time in its two years as an elected member of the council.

The foreign ministry said India's key priorities included addressing “the long-standing reforms of the UN Security Council”.

During the visit, Mr Jaishankar will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi on UN premises. It will be the first Gandhi sculpture at the UN headquarters, the ministry said.

Mr Jaishankar will also launch a resolution forming a group designed to ensure accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers.

The group will include Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal as co-chairs.