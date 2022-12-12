Explosion and gunfire heard near Kabul hotel

People in the Afghan capital of Kabul have reported gunfire and an explosion at a local hotel.

A loud explosion was heard before several rounds of gunshots, witnesses told Reuters.

Gunmen opened fire on a building housing foreigners, two Taliban officials told the agency.

Security forces have reportedly entered the building and are engaged in ongoing clashes with the gunmen.

The hotel, said to be in the Shahr-e-Naw area, is reportedly popular with Chinese business visitors.

A fire later broke out at the site, with videos posted to social media showing a blaze on the lower floors.

Security officials have yet to comment.

The Afghan capital has been rocked by regular attacks, particularly since the Taliban takeover last year.

Dozens of people were killed in suicide bombings in September, including at a school in a Hazara-majority neighbourhood.

Attacks also take place across the country on an almost-weekly basis.

Seven people were killed in a bus bombing in the north of the country on Tuesday. Six others were wounded just hours later in an explosion at a foreign currency exchange in Jalalabad.

While the Taliban has claimed it has improved security since it came to power, its rival ISIS has claimed responsibility for several attacks.

It targets civilian areas as well as mosques and religious schools affiliated with the Taliban.