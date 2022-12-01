Letter bomb sent to Spanish airbase a day after Ukraine embassy explosion

A letter bomb was sent to a Spanish airbase on Thursday morning, police confirmed. It was the third package to be sent to embassies and Spanish weapons companies in two days.

The letter arrived at the EU's Satellite Centre at the Torrejon de Ardroz base in the early hours of Thursday morning, the interior ministry confirmed to Spanish media.

It was later confirmed to contain an explosive device, prompting police and the national guard to secure the area.

The base, in Madrid municipality, is also home to Nato agencies.

On Wednesday an employee was injured after opening a letter bomb sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, prompting Kyiv to ramp up security at its overseas missions.

The letter, which lightly wounded the employee, arrived by ordinary mail and was not scanned, Mercedes Gonzalez, the Spanish government's representative in Madrid, told broadcaster Telemadrid. It was reportedly addressed to the ambassador and aroused suspicion from employees at the mission before it was opened.

Police are now investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Later that day, another explosive device was sent to a weapons manufacturing company in Zaragoza, El Mundo reported, citing government officials.