Syrian Kurds say anti-ISIS operations stopped amid Turkish attack

Kurdish militias in Syria have halted operations against ISIS, their commander said on Saturday, after a week of intensive Turkish air strikes on their positions.

At least 100 air strikes have hit the militias' positions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the military to begin Operation Claw Sword on November 20, saying that air strikes would be followed by a ground invasion, pushing his forces further into Syria.

The operation followed a November 13 bombing in Istanbul that killed six, including two children, an attack Turkey blamed on the separatist Kurdish group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which mainly operates in northern Iraq but also has positions in Syria.

Turkey’s operation — the third major offensive since 2016 — mainly targets the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed, mainly Kurdish militia that controls large parts of eastern Syria.

“The forces that work symbolically with the international coalition in the fight against Daesh are now targets for the Turkish state and therefore operations have stopped,” said Mazloum Abdi, commander of the SDF.

Turkish soldiers are already present in districts of several provinces along the border with Turkey including Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah, occupying those areas with allied Islamist militias who are funded by Ankara.

Western countries have armed and trained the SDF in the fight against ISIS and the group was responsible — mainly with US air power and advisers on the ground — for expelling the terrorist group from Syria.

Major SDF victories include the battle of Kobani in 2015 and fighting the last battles against ISIS in Raqqa city and Baghouz in 2018.

But Turkey says the SDF is linked to the PKK, which has carried out terrorist attacks including suicide bombings within Turkey.

The US and EU have designated the PKK as a terrorist organisation and say their support for the SDF does not assist the PKK. Both groups said they had no role in the November 13 Istanbul attack.

The SDF said on Friday that as Turkish drones flew over the Al Hol camp that is home to tens of thousands of mostly wives, widows and children of ISIS fighters, some ISIS family members attacked security forces and managed to escape from the sprawling facility. The SDF did not say how many escaped but that they were later caught.

Kurdish authorities operate more than two dozen detention facilities scattered across north-eastern Syria holding about 10,000 ISIS fighters. Among the detained are 2,000 foreigners whose home countries have refused to repatriate them, including about 800 Europeans.