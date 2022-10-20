World's female foreign ministers to meet over Iran protests

Many of the world's female foreign ministers will discuss the “brutal” clampdown against protesters in Iran during an online meeting on Thursday hosted by Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and 14 others will address the unrest triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police last month. The incident has been a flashpoint for one of the boldest challenges to Iran since the 1979 revolution.

“My counterparts and I will gather to send a clear message: the Iranian regime must end all forms of violence and persecution against the Iranian people, including their brutal aggressions against women in particular,” Ms Joly said.

“Canada will continue to stand by the courageous Iranians who are fighting for their human rights and standing up for their mothers, sisters, wives and daughters. Women's rights are human rights.”

Foreign ministers from Germany, Chile, New Zealand and Norway are among the 14 who will join Canada, a government official said. France will join the call but Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will not be able to attend, said the official.

During the meeting, officials will hear from women of Iranian heritage and discuss the state of women's and human rights in Iran, Ms Joly's office said, adding that it would give them an opportunity to co-ordinate efforts and discuss “ways to increase their collective support for the Iranian people”.

Canada joined other nations, including the US, in imposing sanctions on Iran.

Ms Joly announced additional sanctions on Wednesday over human rights offences in Iran. The sanctions affect four entities and six people, including Iran's Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi.

While the current unrest does not appear close to toppling the Iranian government, the situation has raised international concern as talks on Iran's nuclear capabilities appear at a stalemate and Tehran has moved to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in defiance of the West.

Iran has accused countries that expressed support for the protests of meddling in its internal affairs.

Amini, who hailed from Iran's Kurdistan region, died on September 16 after being detained for three days in Tehran for her “inappropriate attire”.

Iran's religious leaders have tried to portray the unrest as part of a breakaway uprising by the Kurdish minority that threatens the nation's unity, rather than a protest against clerical rule.

Other countries expected to participate in the meeting are Albania, Andorra, the Central African Republic, Chile, Iceland, Kosovo, Libya, Liechtenstein, Mongolia and Panama.