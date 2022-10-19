Dozens of children killed and arrested in Iran protests, UN says

Iranian security forces have killed at least 23 children and arrested many more during their crackdown on anti-government protesters, the UN said this week as demonstrations continued.

The children were shot in at least seven provinces across the country with live ammunition, metal pellets at a close range and have suffered from brutal beatings, the spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, said in a statement.

“Certain schools have been raided and children arrested by security forces. Some principals have also reportedly been arrested,” Ms Shamdasani said.

“The agency is aware that the Iranian education ministry itself confirmed a few days ago that an unspecified number of children had been sent to psychological treatment centres after being arrested in the anti-government protests,” she said.

The government has made mass arrests of protesters but the UN said they received reports of at 90 members of civil society including human rights defenders, lawyers, artists and journalists.

“On 12 October three lawyers were arrested as they demonstrated outside the bar association in Tehran,” Ms Shamdasani said.

She said “the continued unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters must stop.”

“Arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty,” she said.

The UN representative said the organisation is calling for the “immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained.”

It comes as the deputy commander of the Iranian Internal Security Forces, Qassem Rezaei, said on Wednesday that there “is no place for protests that result in chaos, disorder and insecurity”.

“We will not tolerate demonstrators who pursue such goals,” he said.

The unrest in Iran started after a 22 year old woman, Mahsa Amini, died three days after she was arrested by Iran's notorious morality police.

Her family and activists allege she died as a result of being beaten.

However, Iranian authorities said her death was the result of multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia.

Iran's Forensic Organisation said her death “was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body”, in its report revealed on state television.

Since her death, dozens have been killed, mostly protesters but also members of the security forces, and hundreds arrested.

Activists around the world have railed against the regime, some cutting their hair in protest.