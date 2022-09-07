Wednesday's best photos: from a wildfire in California to the Tarantula Nebula

More from The National
Tuesday's best photos: from a typhoon in South Korea to Boris Johnson leaving Downing Street
Monday's best photos: from a B-52 bomber over Kuwait to UK's next PM
Sunday's best photos: from a Paris boat race to a London half marathon
Saturday's best photos: from a two-headed tortoise to German fighter jets
Friday's best photos: from flamingoes in Baltimore to a new Chilean constitution
Thursday's best photos: from Serena's fans to tomato festival clean-up
Updated: September 08, 2022, 10:07 AM