Today's best photos: from a Paris boat race to a London half marathon

More from The National:
Saturday's best photos: from a two-headed tortoise to German fighter jets
Friday's best photos: from flamingoes in Baltimore to a new Chilean constitution
Thursday's best photos: from Serena's fans to tomato festival clean-up
Wednesday's best photos: from Princess Diana tributes to a military music festival
Tuesday's best photos: from a rescued baby to Napoleon the diminutive giraffe
Monday's best photos: from Taylor Swift at MTV awards to Nascar smash
Updated: September 04, 2022, 2:53 PM