Convoy of UN nuclear inspectors heads to Ukrainian power plant

A convoy carrying UN nuclear inspectors was on its way to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine on Wednesday to assess the facility’s safety.

Fears have been raised about Europe's biggest nuclear power station after weeks of shelling near the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since the early stages of the conflict.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team will inspect and assess any damage to the site.

Russia-backed local authorities in Zaporizhzhia claimed Ukrainian forces shelled the surrounding site and the nearby town of Enerhodar overnight.

Both sides have accused each other of bombing the area for weeks, increasing fears of an accident or radiation leak.

“We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory,” Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said of the first mission of its kind for the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

“This is the first time, it’s the first time of anybody’s going to cross the front line,” he said, adding that he had received “explicit guarantees” from Russia that the mission of 14 experts would be able to work there.

But in a war of claims and counterclaims which are hard to verify, the Moscow-installed local administration in Enerhodar said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian troops shelled the environs of the plant, making 60 hits in 24 hours.

The strikes included a drone attack which damaged the administrative building. Another drone hit the training centre, the administration said.

It said there were no casualties or release of radioactivity.

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region. REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine on Tuesday accused the Russians of bombing the inspectors' roads to the plant to try to encourage them to change route and move through Russia-controlled areas.

The power plant has been under the control of Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old conflict.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell renewed a call to Russia for the area around the power plant to be fully demilitarised.

“They are playing games. They are gambling with the nuclear security,” Mr Borrell told reporters in the Czech capital, Prague. “We cannot play war games in the neighbourhood of a site like this.”

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Wednesday that Moscow was continuing its obstructionist course.

“We have information that they are now trying to hide their military presence, so they should check all of this,” he said of the UN mission.

Kyiv is seeking international assistance to try to demilitarise the area.

“We think that the mission should be a very important step to return (the plant) to Ukrainian government control by the end of the year,” Mr Galushchenko told the Associated Press.

If all goes well, the IAEA inspectors should reach the Zaporizhzhia region, 450 kilometres south-east of the Ukrainian capital, late on Wednesday. The inspectors may have to pass through combat zones as no ceasefire has been announced.

The plant was recently cut off temporarily from the electrical grid because of fire damage, causing a power cut in the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

Zaporizhzhia is a vital source of energy for Ukraine and remains connected to its power grid.

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling, and the risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to residents.