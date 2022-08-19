Striking images of what has been revealed by droughts across the globe – in pictures

A major heatwave across Europe has caused rivers and lakes to dry up, revealing objects not seen in decades.

In Spain, ancient settlements from Dolmen of Guadalperal - dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge - to a Roman camp on the River Limia have emerged.

Elsewhere, the dried-out River Po in Italy has uncovered ordnance from the Second World War and on the Danube in Hungary a shipwreck from the same period.

In the Americas, severe drought over several years has seen some stretches of water reach record lows. At Lake Mead, the reservoir created by the Hoover Dam, sunken boats, tyres and at least five bodies have been discovered.

