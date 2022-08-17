Fifth body uncovered as historic Lake Mead drought lowers water levels

A fifth set of human remains were found in Lake Mead, off the Colorado River, as the natural water reservoir undergoes a historic drought.

Several sets of human bones have been discovered in the past couple of months with the water levels declining.

The most recent remains at Lake Mead, which is in the states of Arizona and Nevada, were found on Monday, the National Park Service said.

🚨 ALERT: Human skeletal remains were found at Swim Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, 8/15/22



Full news release: https://t.co/56D7y8Amdv



📸: NPS/CJohnston pic.twitter.com/ZZsowANKFG — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) August 16, 2022

"The investigation is ongoing," the service said.

The first was discovered in May inside a barrel. Investigators said the remains were most probably of a man who was killed by a gunshot and dumped into Lake Mead four to five decades ago.

"It's likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead," Las Vegas homicide detective Lt Ray Spencer said at the time.

A second and third set of remains were found over summer. Another set of bones were found last week.

Read more Arizona, Nevada and Mexico hit with water cuts over Colorado River

None of the remains have been identified or linked to any individuals in the ongoing investigations.

The discoveries have prompted speculation about long-unsolved missing people and murder cases from decades ago — to organised crime and the early days of Las Vegas, which is only a 30-minute drive from the lake.

The lake surface has dropped more than 50 metres since the reservoir was full in 1983.

The drop in the lake level comes as most scientists say the world is warming mainly because of rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Scientists say the US West, including the Colorado River basin, has become warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and led to drastic water cuts.

Sunken Second World War landing craft revealed as Lake Mead dries up - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A sunken Second World War-era Higgins landing craft that used to be nearly 61 metres underwater is revealed near the Lake Mead Marina in the US state of Nevada as the waterline continues to fall. AFP

News agencies contributed to this report