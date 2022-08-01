Today's best photos: from Lionesses celebrations to Women's Tour de France

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: from a bionic dog to a jaguar cub
Saturday's best photos: from a wildfire in France to a pop concert in Spain
Friday's best photos: from the Commonwealth Games in England to lightning in Japan - in pictures
Thursday's best photos: from Vingegaard in Denmark to flooding in Fujairah
Wednesday's best photos: from an earthquake in the Philippines to a bridge opening in Croatia
Tuesday's best photos: from Cantopop fans to The Line
Updated: August 01, 2022, 1:30 PM