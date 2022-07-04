Today's best photos: from synchronised diving to Brazilian ballet

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: from date harvest in Oman to NYPD graduates
Saturday's best photos: from Adele in London to a floating iceberg - in pictures
Friday's best photos: from Miss Cholita Pacena 2022 to Hong Kong handover anniversary
Thursday's best photos: from an iceberg water hole to National Paddy Day
Wednesday's best photos: from the Capitol Riot investigation to forest fireflies
Tuesday's best photos: from a Japanese heatwave to a derailed Amtrak train
Updated: July 04, 2022, 12:56 PM