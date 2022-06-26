Russian gold ban to be imposed by four G7 nations

Four of the Group of Seven nations — the UK, Canada, Japan and the US — will impose a ban on gold exports from Russia, Britain said on Sunday before a summit in Germany convened.

The ban is to designed to address Russian oligarch purchase of gold to soften the blow of international sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the move “will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of [President Vladimir] Putin's war machine”.

Given London's central role in the international gold trade and parallel US, Japanese and Canadian action, “this measure will have global reach, shutting the commodity out of formal international markets,” the British government said.

Gold was worth $15.5 billion to the Russian economy in 2021. A refuge commodity in times of turmoil, it is a major export.

With Russia now under heavy sanctions, the country's richest have moved to convert their assets into gold to avoid the impact of the financial restrictions.

The London Bullion Market suspended six Russian refineries in March.

The latest move targeting the commodity came as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations met in the Bavarian Alps, with their talks to be focused on how to sustain backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The G7 is expected to take stock of how sanctions taken against Moscow have worked so far, discuss further financial and military aid for Ukraine, as well as look at longer-term reconstruction for the country.