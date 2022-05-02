Manila housing fire kills eight people

Six children were among the victims

Tens of thousands live in overcrowded slums in Manila, where fires are common. Reuters
The National
May 02, 2022

Eight people, including six children, died when fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippine capital of Manila on Monday.

The inferno destroyed 80 houses.

Three others were injured in the blaze, which started at about 5am local time on the second floor of a house in a crowded settlement inside the sprawling campus of the University of the Philippines.

It took nearly two hours to extinguish the fire, AFP reported, citing a senior fire officer.

Read More
Typhoon Rai kills 20 in the Philippines

An investigation into the cause was under way.

The victims were trapped inside their homes as the fire spread quickly.

Their ages are not yet known, but six were minors.

More than 13 million people live in the densely populated capital, with tens of thousands in overcrowded slums where fires are common.

Many of the residents have fled rural poverty to live in Manila, where there are more jobs.

Updated: May 02, 2022, 4:18 AM
Fire safetyManilaPhilippinesCapital
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article First Eid in UK without Covid restrictions will be ‘monumental’, says British imam
An image that illustrates this article ‘More than 200 people arrive in UK' after Channel-crossing pause
An image that illustrates this article Violence erupts in Paris May Day protests as marchers criticise Macron
An image that illustrates this article Germany pledges to end dependency on Russian oil by late summer