Indian PM Modi lands in Germany for three-day Europe visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting France, Germany and Denmark for talks amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

The three-day trip will begin in Berlin on Monday for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices,” Mr Modi said before flying out on Sunday. “Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of co-operation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity.“

Mr Modi will on Monday co-chair the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations — a dialogue format of ministers from both sides.

He and Chancellor Scholz will then jointly address a business event “with the goal of energising industry to industry co-operation” to help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both countries.

Mr Modi will discuss further easing immigration rules for skilled workers from India to tackle labour shortages in Europe’s largest economy. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Germany.

He will visit Copenhagen on May 3 and 4 and hold bilateral engagements with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. Mr Modi will also participate in the second India-Nordic Summit, along with the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Meeting with Macron

The summit will focus on subjects including post-pandemic economic recovery; climate change; innovation and technology; renewable energy; the evolving global security scenario; and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region, Mr Modi said.

On his return journey, Mr Modi will briefly stop in Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected to a second term last month and is likely to set a more ambitious agenda of the Strategic Partnership.

Mr Modi’s visit to the European nations comes at a time when New Delhi has irked its European and western allies for its neutral stand on the Russian invasion.

The South Asian nation has been pressing for “diplomacy and dialogue” to resolve the crisis while repeatedly abstaining from the EU-backed resolutions that censured Russia at the UN.