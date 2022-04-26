World's oldest person Kane Tanaka dies in Japan at 119

Kane Tanaka loved the board game Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks

Kane Tanaka, born in 1903, pictured three days after her 117th birthday in Fukuoka, Japan. She died aged 119, just months short of her goal of reaching 120. Reuters.
Apr 26, 2022

A Japanese woman, recognised as the world’s oldest person, has died aged 119, just months short of her goal of reaching 120.

Kane Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903, was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019 when she was 116.

Tanaka loved playing the board game Othello, eating chocolate and drinking fizzy drinks.

Oldest woman in the Middle East? Syrian woman shows ID from 1901

She died of old age on April 19 at a hospital in Fukuoka, her hometown in southern Japan where she spent all her life, AP quoted city officials as saying.

The world’s oldest human is now Lucile Randon, a French nun known as Sister Andre, aged 118, according to The Gerontology Research Group.

In Japan, the new record holder is a 115-year-old woman, Fusa Tatsumi of Osaka, the Japanese health ministry said.

Fukuoka governor Seitaro Hattori said he was shocked and saddened by Tanaka's death as he was looking forward to marking the Respect for the Aged Day with her later this year.

Japan, whose population is rapidly aging and declining, has 86,510 centenarians, 90 per cent of them women, according to ministry figures.

