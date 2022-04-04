Russia requests UN Security Council meeting on Bucha in Ukraine

Moscow's deputy ambassador to UN Dmitry Polyanskiy says request was made 'in light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals'

The National
Apr 04, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russia has called for a special UN Security Council meeting to address claims that its forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha.

Arab foreign ministers head to Moscow in bid to resolve Ukraine conflict

On Sunday, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, requested a meeting of the council “in the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals”, he said in a post on Twitter.

Ukraine and Western leaders have expressed outrage over the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people in the small town north-west of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed Moscow for the “killings” of civilians.

Russia denied the accusations and said Kyiv staged footage of the corpses.

Senior Washington official Samantha Power, a former US ambassador to the UN, slammed Moscow's UN move and said it was designed to “feign outrage.”

“Russia is drawing from the playbook it used for Crimea and Aleppo,” Ms Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development, wrote on Twitter.

UN authorities have yet to publicly state whether a Security Council emergency meeting will take place on Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, a delegation of Arab League foreign ministers will meet with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to seek a diplomatic solution to the war.

Updated: April 04, 2022, 6:12 AM
RussiaUkraineWarWorld
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article How Omega and Swatch used industry marketing techniques to hype the MoonSwatch Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Russia requests UN Security Council meeting on Bucha in UkraineStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article What led the US to approve the biggest-ever oil release from the SPR?
An image that illustrates this article Has the Indian start-up sector lost its lustre for investors?