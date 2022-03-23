16 superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine
Several luxury yachts owned by wealthy Russians have been detained across Europe this month after the West imposed sanctions on oligarchs over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Some have taken evasive action – two such superyachts linked to billionaire Roman Abramovich were spotted approaching the Turkish coast on Tuesday.
A group of Ukrainians tried to stop one of the yachts from docking in Turkey.
Chelsea FC owner Mr Abramovich is one of several oligarchs who were added to an EU blacklist last week as governments acted to seize yachts and other luxury assets owned by the billionaires.
Western sanctions resulted in many large vessels relocating from Europe in the past few weeks. Several have headed to places such as the Maldives, which have no extradition treaty with the US.
Where is the Abramovich-owned yacht heading?
Mr Abramovich's yacht Eclipse was seen heading towards Marmaris on Tuesday, according to data compiled by monitoring site Marine Traffic, which was seen by Reuters.
The previous day, his superyacht Solaris was moored in Bodrum, about 80 kilometres from Marmaris, data showed, after skirting waters of EU countries.
There was no indication that Mr Abramovich was on board either of the vessels.
Which yachts have been detained?
On Monday, a superyacht linked to another Russian billionaire was detained by authorities after docking in Gibraltar.
The Axioma, believed to belong to Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, moored at Gibraltar on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, Reuters TV footage showed.
Mr Pumpyansky, who is under UK and EU sanctions, owns Russia's largest steel pipe maker TMK. Data shows the 72-metre vessel is owned by a British Virgin Islands holding company called Pyrene investments, Reuters reported. An article published as part of the Panama Papers leaks names Mr Pumpyansky as a beneficiary of the holding.
On March 12, the world's biggest sailing yacht, called Sailing Yacht A and owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, was seized by Italian police.
Several other luxury yachts have also been detained across Europe, including in Gibraltar, Mallorca in Spain's Balearic Islands and the French coast.
Here are 16 superyachts linked to wealthy Russians
- Eclipse, a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, was this week spotted heading in the direction of Marmaris in Turkey.
- Solaris, belonging to Mr Abramovich, moored in Bodrum at the start of the week.
- The Axioma superyacht, belonging to Russian oligarch Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, who is on the EU's list of sanctioned Russians, was detained by authorities after docking in Gibraltar on Monday.
- The Crescent, which was seized by the Spanish government in Tarragona, Spain, on March 17. The ship's owner is not publicly known, although it is believed to belong to Russian Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft Oil in Moscow.
- Ragnar, owned by former KGB officer and Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, who is not on the EU sanctions list.
- Tango, owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, who was sanctioned by the US on March 11.
- Lady Anastasia, owned by Russian arms manufacturer Alexander Mijeev, is retained at Port Adriano, Mallorca, as a result of sanctions against Russia and Belarus issued by the European Union.
- Valerie was seized by the Spanish government in Barcelona, Spain, on March 15. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the ship is linked to Rostec State Corporation’s chief executive Sergey Chemezov.
- The $578 million Sailing Yacht A owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko was seized by Italian police in the port of Trieste on March 12.
- The 156-metre Dilbar superyacht is owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.
- La Datcha belongs to Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Tinkov.
- Lady M, owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, was seized by Italian police on March 5.
- Amore Vero was seized in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat on March 3 by French authorities. The yacht is linked to Igor Sechin, a Putin ally who runs the Russian oil giant Rosneft.
- Quantum Blue, owned by a company linked to Russian billionaire Sergei Galitsky, the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, was seized in southern France on March 3.
- Superyacht Luna is owned by Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov.
- Triple Seven is owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov, according to media reports. The yacht was last up for sale in 2020 for €38 million ($41.85 million).