Four killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

Reports said the crash may have been caused by a car being chased by police

Four people lost their lives in the morning, when a car ploughed into a carnival group during the pickup of the carnival gilles. EPA
Associated Press
Mar 20, 2022

Four people were killed when a car crashed into revellers in a small town in southern Belgium.

A crowd of more than 100 people had gathered in Strepy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of a carnival which had been cancelled for the past two years due to coronavirus.

Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio: “A car drove from the back at high speed. We have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

Belgian interior minister Annelies Verlinden said: “What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy.”

Reports said the crash may have been caused by a car being chased by police.

