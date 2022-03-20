Four killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

Four people were killed when a car crashed into revellers in a small town in southern Belgium.

A crowd of more than 100 people had gathered in Strepy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of a carnival which had been cancelled for the past two years due to coronavirus.

Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio: “A car drove from the back at high speed. We have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

Belgian interior minister Annelies Verlinden said: “What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy.”

Reports said the crash may have been caused by a car being chased by police.