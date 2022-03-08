UK foreign secretary heads to US for talks on Ukraine crisis

Liz Truss will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives to attend the government weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on March 8, 2022 in London, England. Getty
Soraya Ebrahimi
Mar 08, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Truss will hold talks in Washington on Wednesday with Mr Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to consider what more the two countries can do to support Ukraine with security, intelligence and humanitarian issues.

READ MORE
Putin isn't alone in rethinking the past – so is the West

Ms Truss said the crisis was a “wake-up call for free democracies” and that she would discuss how dependence on “authoritarian states” could be reduced.

“The UK, US and our allies have shown remarkable strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” she said.

“We need to maintain that unity and do more to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine.

"I am in the US to talk about what more we can do to deter hostile state actors, reduce strategic dependency on Russian energy – and authoritarian states more broadly – and build stronger economic and security alliances around the world.”

A soldier stands on a barricade made of sandbags in central Odessa, Ukraine. Reuters

A soldier stands on a barricade made of sandbags in central Odessa, Ukraine. Reuters

Ms Truss will meet members of Congress to discuss UK-US ties and deliver a keynote speech on Thursday.

Updated: March 08, 2022, 11:26 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Russia claims it's ready for humanitarian corridorsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Far-right fitness groups emerge in UK promoting racial division
An image that illustrates this article Dual citizen charged with acting as illegal Russian agent in US
An image that illustrates this article New iPhone SE unveiled: Apple also launches iPad, Mac and super-fast chip