UK foreign secretary heads to US for talks on Ukraine crisis

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Truss will hold talks in Washington on Wednesday with Mr Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to consider what more the two countries can do to support Ukraine with security, intelligence and humanitarian issues.

Ms Truss said the crisis was a “wake-up call for free democracies” and that she would discuss how dependence on “authoritarian states” could be reduced.

“The UK, US and our allies have shown remarkable strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” she said.

“We need to maintain that unity and do more to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine.

"I am in the US to talk about what more we can do to deter hostile state actors, reduce strategic dependency on Russian energy – and authoritarian states more broadly – and build stronger economic and security alliances around the world.”

Expand Autoplay A soldier stands on a barricade made of sandbags in central Odessa, Ukraine. Reuters

Ms Truss will meet members of Congress to discuss UK-US ties and deliver a keynote speech on Thursday.