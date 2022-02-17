UK broadcaster Andrew Neil launches defamation claim against Jennifer Arcuri

British broadcaster Andrew Neil has launched defamation proceedings against American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

Court records show the former GB News chairman, 72, filed a claim against Ms Arcuri in the High Court on Wednesday.

Ms Arcuri came to prominence after claiming she had an affair with now British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, prompting investigations into the decision to award her start-up business tens of thousands of pounds in public money.

She is listed as a litigant in person on the court filings, suggesting she does not currently have a legal representative.

It comes after the pair became embroiled in a tense Twitter exchange in December which ended with Mr Neil vowing to seek “exemplary damages” and warning his lawyers had “prepared a massive case” against Ms Arcuri.

The row, which unfolded in December, is understood to have started over a disagreement about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, before descending into personal attacks.

Mr Neil accused Ms Arcuri of “clear libel and defamation” after she tweeted allegations about his inclusion in an address book belonging to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, The Guardian and Variety reported.

Mr Neil has previously denied ever meeting the convicted child sex offender and said he was listed in the deceased businessman’s “black book” because he met Ghislaine Maxwell in New York in the 1990s.

He tweeted Ms Arcuri on more than one occasion in December stating his intention to bring legal action against her.

In one he wrote: “I have clicked to follow you. Please DM your address/contact details so my lawyers can serve legal papers against you for this clear libel and defamation.

"I’ve instructed the papers to be drawn up now. All those tweeting support for and spreading her tweet will also be served.”

Ms Arcuri responded by saying: “You really are threatened by me @afneil. Thank you for confirming. Now the world sees exactly what you are.”

In another he said his legal team “has prepared a massive case against you and we’ll be seeking exemplary damages”, adding papers would be served in the UK and US.

Both parties have been approached for comment.