Andrew Neil resigns as chairman and host at GB News

Andrew Neil, the driving force behind Britain’s first new national news channel in more than 20 years, has resigned as its chairman and prime-time presenter. AFP

Andrew Neil has confirmed he has stepped down from his roles as chairman of GB News and host of one of its prime-time shows.

The journalist and broadcaster, 72, has been away from the fledgling broadcaster since announcing a break two weeks into its launch.

GB News said Neil would continue to contribute as a regular guest commentator.

“It’s official: I have resigned as chairman and lead presenter of GB News,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) September 13, 2021

“I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts," Neil said later.

“Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.

“I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

GB News said: “Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country. GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well.”

GB News began broadcasting in June, promising an alternative to news providers such as the BBC and Sky News and to take on so-called cancel culture.

Neil, formerly one of the BBC’s veteran political interviewers, was hired to lead the channel’s evening line-up with a prime-time news and interview programme.

He announced a break two weeks into the launch but later said on Twitter that the channel was “finding its feet” and had a “great future” ahead of it.

Former Sky journalist Colin Brazier stepped in to fill his slot.

Presenter Guto Harri quit the channel in July after a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players.

The channel’s director of news and programmes, John McAndrew, was also said to have stepped down.

GB News was launched after securing high-profile signings from across the media landscape, including ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

