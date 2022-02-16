UK and Australia set to agree on £25m security deal to strengthen partnership

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to sign off on a £25 million ($34 million) security package with Australia as the UK looks to build on its defence pact with Canberra.

Mr Johnson is due to speak to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a video call on Wednesday evening to discuss further bilateral co-operation with its Commonwealth ally, as Britain steps up its investment in the Indo-Pacific as part of a wider shift in foreign policy.

The expected announcement comes less than six months after Australia, the UK and the US signed a pact, called Aukus, to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra in a bid to increase joint naval activity in the region.

Mr Johnson said Wednesday’s latest agreement was part of “forging a new partnership from a historic alliance”.

The UK investment will commit the £25m to projects in the region designed to “strengthen resilience in cyberspace, state threats and maritime security”, Downing Street said.

The deal is focused on the UK positioning itself as the “European partner of choice in the Indo-Pacific”, officials said, as western attention turns to concerns over China’s growing influence.

The UK government’s defence and foreign policy integrated review, published last year, announced a “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific and pledged more involvement in the region, starting with the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’s deployment through the Mediterranean, Middle East and Asia during the second half of 2021.

“The UK and Australia are working together to enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific, drive innovation in science and green technology and boost opportunities for our businesses and citizens,” said the prime minister.

“Our nations are forging a new partnership from a historic alliance, fit for the next century and grounded in our shared priorities on security, democracy and free and fair trade.”

Royal Navy aircraft carrier 'HMS Prince of Wales' (left) docks alongside 'HMS Queen Elizabeth' after it arrived in Portsmouth Harbour. PA

Mr Johnson is also expected to discuss the current tension between Russia and Ukraine with his Australian counterpart.

Furthermore, the conversation between the two leaders was scheduled to lead to agreements on increased co-operation in science and technology through a new Science Partnership Series.

The pair will aim to build on the Australia-UK free trade deal signed in December, with Mr Johnson set to welcome new investments in both countries.

The developments relate to Australian FinTech firm PEXA expanding into the UK as its first international market, while UK energy company Octopus is creating a greenfield renewables project.

Octopus Australia is partnering with an indigenous business group to create “desert springs Octopus”, a project worth £26 billion ($35 billion) over 10 years that will deliver wind, solar and hydrogen energy, No 10 said.