Members of the press gather at a sculpture in tribute to Algerian national hero Abdelkader. The piece, called ‘Passage Abdelkader’ and created by artist Michel Audiard, in Amboise, France, was vandalised before its official unveiling on February 5. Abdelkader was a military and religious leader who led Algeria in its struggle against French colonialism in the 19th century. AFP