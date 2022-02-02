Today's best photos: from a Spanish sunset to a landslide in Ecuador

‘The National’ selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Feb 2, 2022

More from The National:

Tuesday's best photos: from sunset at Hudayriyat to Lunar New Year

Monday's best photos: from an upside-down house to civilian militia training in Kiev

Sunday's best photos: from Quoz Arts Fest to Oman Rally

Saturday's best photos: from Lunar New Year costumes to a robot barista in China

Friday's best photos: from an Indian circus to Nadal at the Australian Open

Thursday's best photos: from a snowstorm in Jerusalem to a wet court at the Australian Open

Updated: February 2nd 2022, 1:07 PM
PhotographyWorld
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
An image that illustrates this article Washington Commanders is the new name for former Redskins NFL team
An image that illustrates this article Ukraine's Donbas residents torn between incredulity and resignation
An image that illustrates this article Today's best photos: from a Spanish sunset to a landslide in EcuadorStory gallery icon