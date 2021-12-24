Today's best photos: from Santas riding elephants to French football fans

'The National' selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Dec 24, 2021

Santa's elephants

AFP

Mahouts and their elephants pose for children during Christmas celebrations at the Jirasart Witthaya school in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

Peek a boo

AFP

A young Palestinian boy peeks out from a hole in a curtain at his home in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Cycling home for Christmas

EPA

A man rides his bike on a snow-covered road during a cold evening in Berlin.

Giang Brothers

EPA

Two Vietnamese acrobats, known as the Giang Brothers, smashed the World Record for the “Most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head” at Girona's cathedral in Catalonia, in north-eastern Spain.

Clashes in the West Bank

EPA

Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers at Burqa village near the West Bank city of Nablus. Clashes erupted after Israeli settlers arrived to protest near the village where one settler was killed last week by Palestinians.

Omicron in Puerto Rico

Reuters

A drive-in coronavirus disease testing site — set up in response to the Omicron variant emerging as a threat — at Hiram Bithorn Stadium's car park in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Lorient v Paris St Germain

Reuters

Lorient fans are seen with flares and smoke bombs during a match against Paris St Germain at Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, France.

