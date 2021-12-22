Accused far-right extremist in UK denies plot to kill solicitor for his migration work

An alleged right-wing extremist has denied a terrorist plot to kill a solicitor involved in preventing the UK from deporting immigrants.

Cavan Medlock, 29, allegedly arrived at a law firm in north-west London armed with a knife, handcuffs, a Nazi flag and a Confederate flag, which is significant in American white supremacy movements.

Mr Medlock is accused of threatening to kill solicitor Toufique Hossain, threatening a receptionist with the knife and abusing two other members of staff because of their racial or religious background.

Prosecutors say he is an extreme right-wing terrorist who planned to kill Mr Hossain at the Duncan Lewis law firm in Harrow, London, because he objected to his involvement in preventing the government deporting immigrants.

On Wednesday, Mr Medlock, from Harrow, appeared at the Old Bailey court in central London to enter pleas to the six charges against him.

He pleaded not guilty to preparation of terrorist acts on or before September 7 last year.

The charge states that he conducted research into the firm and Mr Hossain, and equipped himself with a knife, restraints and flags "with a view to kill".

Mr Medlock denied a separate charge of making a threat to kill the same solicitor.

He pleaded guilty to four other offences relating to the three other staff members.

Mr Medlock admitted to battery and threatening the receptionist with a knife, and causing racially aggravated alarm, harassment or distress to the two other employees.

During the hearing, Mr Justice Wall set a two-week trial for July 11 next year at Kingston Crown Court.

The defendant, who wore black jogging pants and a hooded top, was remanded into custody.