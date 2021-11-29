Today's best photos: From a snow-covered village to Bangkok's Grand Palace

'The National’ selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Nov 29, 2021

Winter spell

Reuters

Snow covers houses after Storm Arwen in the village of Keele in Staffordshire, UK.

In memoriam

AFP

Iraqis march to honour the memory of protesters killed in 2019, at the Zeitoun bridge, near Habboubi Square in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

The herd

AP Photo

Pakistani nomads escort their livestock on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Peshawar.

Star in Barcelona

AFP

Operators use a tower crane to install a giant star on top of the Mare de Deu tower (the Virgin Tower) of the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, before the inauguration of the Spanish architect Antonio Gaudi's building.

Beirut protests

AP Photo

A protester passes burning tires during a rally against rising prices of consumer goods and the crash of the local currency in Beirut, Lebanon.

Selfie with seagulls

AP Photo

A man takes a selfie with seagulls in Biarritz, in south-western France.

Splash and dash

EPA

Gondolas at the moorings on the San Marco pier in Venice, Italy.

The Grand Palace

AP Photo

A tourist at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 12:58 PM
PhotographyBritainWeatherPakistan
