Today's best photos: From a snow-covered village to Bangkok's Grand Palace

Winter spell
Snow covers houses after Storm Arwen in the village of Keele in Staffordshire, UK.
In memoriam
Iraqis march to honour the memory of protesters killed in 2019, at the Zeitoun bridge, near Habboubi Square in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.
The herd
Pakistani nomads escort their livestock on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Peshawar.
Star in Barcelona
Operators use a tower crane to install a giant star on top of the Mare de Deu tower (the Virgin Tower) of the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, before the inauguration of the Spanish architect Antonio Gaudi's building.
Beirut protests
A protester passes burning tires during a rally against rising prices of consumer goods and the crash of the local currency in Beirut, Lebanon.
Selfie with seagulls
A man takes a selfie with seagulls in Biarritz, in south-western France.
Splash and dash
Gondolas at the moorings on the San Marco pier in Venice, Italy.
The Grand Palace
A tourist at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.