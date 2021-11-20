Today's best photos: from reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict to chicken shopping in Haiti

Rittenhouse verdict reaction

People outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin react to the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Reuters

Migrants march

Migrants seeking refugee status march towards the Mexican capital, demanding "justice, dignity and freedom."

AFP

Burned-out redwood

Assistant fire manager Leif Mathiesen, of the Sequoia & Kings Canyon Nation Park Fire Service, looks for an opening in the burned-out redwood tree following the KNP Complex fires earlier in the year in the Kings Canyon National Park, California.

AP Photo

Loy Krathong

A young Thai girl plays with a sparkler along the Ping River during the festival of Loy Krathong on November 19 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Getty Images

Self-constructed elevator

Local resident Alexander Yudin ascends to the balcony of his apartment on the third floor using a self-constructed elevator in the town of Timashevsk in the Krasnodar region, Russia.

Reuters

Frozen leaves

Frozen leaves lie on a meadow in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria.

AP Photo

Fire in Karachi slum

People collect their belongings after a fire engulfed a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. At least 100 huts were gutted. The cause of the incident has not been confirmed.

EPA

A Christmas carousel

People visit the traditional Christmas market in Gdansk, northern Poland, on November 19.

EPA

Wood market

A man returns to Haiti after buying pieces of wood at a market in the border town of Dajabon, Dominican Republic.

AP Photo

Chicken market

A man returns to Haiti after buying chickens at a market in the border town of Dajabon, Dominican Republic.