Beaver Moon 2021: longest partial lunar eclipse for 580 years took place overnight

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years took place overnight on Thursday, in concert with the eleventh full moon of 2021 – known by Native Americans as the Beaver Moon.

The partial lunar eclipse – caused by the Moon passing partially through Earth's shadow – lasted three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, said US space agency Nasa.

During the eclipse, the Moon was 97 per cent covered by the Earth's shadow and was tinted red.

The Beaver Moon was in the sky for six hours and peaked at 8.57am GMT.

While the celestial phenomenon was visible in its entirety in the US, those in UK were deprived of seeing the full spectacle due to sunrise.

Nasa said it was the longest partial eclipse in more than 580 years.

“There hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440 (three hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds) and it will remain the longest partial lunar eclipse for 648 years until February 8, 2669 (three hours, 30 minutes, and 2 seconds)," it said.

Those who missed out will not have to wait for too long to see another lunar eclipse.

Nasa said there will be a longer total lunar eclipse – caused by the Moon passing through the centre of Earth's shadow – on November 8, 2022.