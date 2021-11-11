Today's best photos: from migrants in Belarus to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch

‘The National’ selects the most striking pictures from around the world

The National
Nov 11, 2021

Migrants on the border

Hundreds of migrants camp on the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka.

Reuters

Standing with giants

A man visits the 'Standing With Giants' art installation at London's Hampton Court Palace as remembrance commemorations continue across the UK to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

REUTERS

Goddess of the sea

Storm, a 10-metre ‘goddess of the sea’ puppet who spreads the word about oceans in crisis, moves through the streets of Glasgow as the Cop26 summit draws to a close.

Chhath Puja festival

Indian devotees perform rituals during sunset in the polluted Yamuna river, covered with toxic foam caused by industrial waste, during the Chhath Puja festival in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

EPA

Armistice Day

An aerial image of graves at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking, Surrey, in the UK.

PA Wires

Space exploration

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station.

REUTERS

