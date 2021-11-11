Today's best photos: from migrants in Belarus to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch

Migrants on the border
Hundreds of migrants camp on the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka.
Standing with giants
A man visits the 'Standing With Giants' art installation at London's Hampton Court Palace as remembrance commemorations continue across the UK to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
Goddess of the sea
Storm, a 10-metre ‘goddess of the sea’ puppet who spreads the word about oceans in crisis, moves through the streets of Glasgow as the Cop26 summit draws to a close.
Chhath Puja festival
Indian devotees perform rituals during sunset in the polluted Yamuna river, covered with toxic foam caused by industrial waste, during the Chhath Puja festival in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Armistice Day
An aerial image of graves at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking, Surrey, in the UK.
Space exploration
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station.