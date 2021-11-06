At least 80 people killed in a fuel explosion in Sierra Leone

At least 80 people were killed in an explosion at a fuel depot in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

"We recovered 80 bodies from the site of the accident last night with our ambulances," a rescue worker from the Red Cross told AFP.

Rescue operations were ongoing on Saturday morning.

An oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, AP reported, citing officials and witnesses.

The explosion took place after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb to the east of Freetown.

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the UN climate talks on Saturday, deplored the “horrendous loss of life”.

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.