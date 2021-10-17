Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets president of Sierra Leone

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone on Sunday at the Al Bahr Palace.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Bio and wished him a pleasant stay in the Emirates.

He conveyed to Mr Bio the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the people of Sierra Leone.

The leaders discussed relations and co-operation between the two countries in various fields and the importance of developing and diversifying important sectors to serve the interests of their nations.

They also spoke about a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting also highlighted Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of leveraging the initiatives and experiences it offers in the fields of sustainability, opportunity and establishing partnerships between countries.

The leaders said this serves the interests of their people and drives their sustainable development and growth.