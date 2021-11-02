Today's best photos: from the Melbourne Cup to a wandering rhino

Victor Besa / The National

How does your garden glow?

The opening of the spectacular Dubai Garden at Zabeel Park.

Reuters

Back in the saddle

Jockeys Declan McDonogh, Mark Enright and Dylan Browne McMonagle ride at the annual one-day Laytown races, held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AFP

Multi-coloured bus park

Tour buses sit idle in a parking lot in Hong Kong, as strict Covid-19 measures keep tourists away from the city.

AP Photo

Dubai Expo 2020

Musicians perform under the vast slanted video wall of the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants businesses, their employees and their families to move to the kingdom. The once ultraconservative capital, Riyadh, now offers a lifestyle where concerts, cinemas, world-class sporting events and deal-making are in abundance. The Expo pavilion represents part of the charm offensive.

EPA

Pyramid skydiving

Skydivers drop down over the Great Pyramids during the Egypt Air Sports Festival in Giza, which attracted dozens of international participants.

Reuters

Above the clouds

The Lakhta Centre business tower, which is under construction, at sunrise in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

AP

St Thomas Becket Church

St Thomas Becket Church bathed in morning sunshine in Fairfield in Kent, south-east England. It dates back to the late 12th century and sits isolated in a field cut through with dykes.

Getty Images

The Melbourne Cup

James McDonald riding Verry Elleegant has that winning feeling on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse the Australia city.