Today's best photos: from a giant inflatable duck to a climate march in Tel Aviv

Burning issue

Environmental activists in George Square, Glasgow. As the clock ticks down to the start of the Cop26 summit in the Scottish city, the challenges to deliver action and avert dangerous climate change are coming into focus.

Monster effort to highlight recycling

A sculpture of Nessie the Loch Ness monster made from recycled jeans in London. Messy the Cop Ness Monster is a collaborative work by artist Billie Achilleos, streaming platform WaterBear, and denim brand Mud Jeans, aimed at highlighting the need for a circular economy ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland

Making a splash for Halloween

A woman dressed in Halloween costume perches on a broomstick underwater off the coast of northern Lebanese city Batroun.

Red light, green light

Police pose next to a replica animated doll from Netflix series 'Squid Games', installed in Sydney Harbour, Australia, for Halloween. The 4.5-metre tall statue, which weighs three tonnes, can turn its head and chant 'red light, green light' – a game in the hit show.

Rhythm and ribbons

Khrystyna Pohranychna of Ukraine competes in the individual ribbon event at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan.

Facing up to climate change

Protesters take part in a climate march in Tel Aviv, calling on the Israeli government to take action ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland.