Today's best photos: from astronauts in Israel to Polish sheep coming down mountains

Australian lockdown over
Shoppers flock to Westfield Bondi Junction as Greater Sydney exits 108 days of lockdown in what has been dubbed Freedom Day in the Australian region. Having surpassed the 70 per cent double-dose vaccination milestone early, gyms, cafes, restaurants, pools, shops, hairdressers and beauticians reopened in New South Wales from Monday.
Rally of Morocco
Motorcyclists compete in the Rally of Morocco 2021, in the region of Merzouga.
Protest over Polexit
Participants show the lights of their mobile phones and wave EU flags over a large Polish flag as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration following a ruling of the Constitutional Court against the primacy of EU law in Poland, in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on October 10 in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a decisive ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit".
Boys in Kabul
Afghan boys play on a water tanker at Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul.
Migrants protest
Migrants during a sit-in protest at the offices of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, in Tripoli, Libya.
Greenpeace protest on Downing Street
Police officers cut an oil barrel as campaigners from Greenpeace protest outside Downing Street, London, against the Cambo oil field off the west coast of Shetland.
Fuel tank fire
People watch firefighters extinguish a fire in one of the fuel tanks at the fuel depot in Zahrani, Lebanon. The cause of the fire was being investigated.
Migrants rescued in Spain
Rescuers help a migrant child to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, at the port on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.
Polish sheep return from the mountains
Sheep with their shepherds return from grazing in the mountains during the autumn redyk in Obidza village, southern Poland. Redyk is held each fall in the Tatra Mountains to move flocks to their winter grazing homes.