Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son detained in cruise-ship drug raid

Indian police on Sunday detained Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan over a drug bust on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, officials said.

Mr Khan, 23, and seven others were held by the Narcotics Control Bureau after its undercover officers raided the Cordelia on Saturday mid-sea as it sailed towards Goa.

All the detainees, including Mr Khan, are being questioned in NCB's Mumbai headquarters and officers are collating evidence before they can be formally arrested, an NCB official told The National.

“We have detained them and their questioning is on," said the official, who did not want to identify him. "We are going through their electronic devices and medical results to find out their roles.”

Officers claimed to have recovered significant quantities of banned substances such as MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, mephedrone and marijuana from the suspects, including two drug dealers from Delhi and Haryana.

The officer said they had received a tip-off about the alleged drug party and sent undercover agents disguised as passengers on the ship that sailed on Saturday evening.

The ship was allowed to continue the journey after the eight accused were offloaded and held by the officials.

The latest drug bust comes as another shocker for the biggest film industry that is reeling under allegations of widespread drug abuse.

Several Bollywood-A listers, including top directors and actors, have in recent times faced allegations of drug abuse and hosting rave parties.

The senior Khan, 55, is one of the biggest film stars in India and has largely remained a non-controversial figure in his three-decades of public life.

The Bollywood star or his representative did not comment on the allegations.

The industry was rocked by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 who allegedly committed suicide following a history of drug abuse. Police had arrested his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty for drug possession.

The shocking death had led to calls for a crackdown on drug abuse in the film industry and witnessed several top actress being questioned, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

India has a strict anti-drug regime in place to deal with illegal narcotics trade, possession or its consumption.

Possession of small quantities such as 0.5 grams of MDMA can lead to jail for up to six months and large volumes such as 50 grams of amphetamine carry prison terms of up to 10 years.

Possession of large or commercial quantities of drugs or those with a history of drug smuggling can get up to 10 to 20 years in jail or, in some cases, the death penalty.

Consumption of drugs such as cocaine, morphine, heroin can lead up to six or one year jail terms.